‘Stuff the Caboose’ Inaugural Food Drive Held at Steamtown

Posted 10:54 pm, November 23, 2019, by , Updated at 11:05PM, November 23, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. -- In Lackawanna County, a community food drive aimed to 'Stuff the Caboose' at the Steamtown National Historic Site.

People brought by non-perishable food items to donate to the United Neighborhood Centers of Scranton.

Some of the canned goods were also given to WNEP-tv's Annual Feed a Friend program.

"It really shows me how much this community cares and I hope it just keeps getting bigger year and year," said Cherie Shepherd.

The locomotives were decked out in Christmas lights for families to check out at the fundraiser in Scranton.

