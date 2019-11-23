‘Stuff the Caboose’ Inaugural Food Drive Held at Steamtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- In Lackawanna County, a community food drive aimed to 'Stuff the Caboose' at the Steamtown National Historic Site.

People brought by non-perishable food items to donate to the United Neighborhood Centers of Scranton.

Some of the canned goods were also given to WNEP-tv's Annual Feed a Friend program.

"It really shows me how much this community cares and I hope it just keeps getting bigger year and year," said Cherie Shepherd.

The locomotives were decked out in Christmas lights for families to check out at the fundraiser in Scranton.