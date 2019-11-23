‘Stuff the Caboose’ Inaugural Food Drive Held at Steamtown

SCRANTON, Pa. -- In Lackawanna County, a community food drive aimed to 'Stuff the Caboose' at the Steamtown National Historic Site.
People brought by non-perishable food items to donate to the United Neighborhood Centers of Scranton.
Some of the canned goods were also given to WNEP-tv's Annual Feed a Friend program.
"It really shows me how much this community cares and I hope it just keeps getting bigger year and year," said Cherie Shepherd.
The locomotives were decked out in Christmas lights for families to check out at the fundraiser in Scranton.
41.407906 -75.672011