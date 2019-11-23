Schuylkill County Church Feeds Families for Thanksgiving

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- A church in Schuylkill County made sure no one goes without a holiday meal.

Volunteers from Freedom in Christ Church in Pottsville came together Saturday to hand out hundreds of frozen turkeys and side dishes to those in need.

Families were able to pick up the ingredients for the traditional Thanksgiving dinner at the Majestic Theater.

"The whole thing just really warms my heart to see the amount effort that has gone into the past month. Preparing for this the people that have been out just getting the word out and collecting food and donations. It has really been a community effort," said Pastor Mark Hochgertel.

Organizers tell Newswatch 16 they were able to feed more than 250 families for the holiday in Schuylkill County.

