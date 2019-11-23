Santa Stops in Downtown Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Santa made a stop in Wilkes-Barre Saturday afternoon.

The big guy in the red suit made a stop in downtown Wilkes-Barre for the 2019 Christmas parade and tree lighting ceremony.

Santa's sleigh made it's way down South Main Street around Public Square and ended at the intersection of North Main and Union Streets.

Families were treated to free hot chocolate from Santa's elves.

Afterward, Wilkes-Barre's Christmas tree was lit for the season in Luzerne County.