× Hundreds Attend Benefit, Show Support for Luzerne County Man Battling Cancer

AVOCA, Pa. — More than 500 people came out to the West Side Social Club in Avoca to support a teenager battling cancer.

Charlie Vermac Jr. was diagnosed after doctors found a tumor in his mouth earlier this year.

The community turned out for food, drinks, and live entertainment to help out Charlie.

“The community response has been overwhelming. The family and friends are thrilled,” said Chris Van Luvender.

All the money raised will go toward’s Charlie’s medical bills as he undergoes chemotherapy in Philadelphia,