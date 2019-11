Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- Six people were forced from their homes after a fire in Hazleton.

Fire broke out at a double-block home on Muir Street in the city around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Fire officials say the building was too badly damaged by flames for families to return home.

The Red Cross is helping people here find a place to stay.

Fire officials have not said what caused the fire in hazleton.