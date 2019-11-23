Fans Pack Annual Tailgate Party for Penn State vs. Ohio State Game

Posted 7:34 pm, November 23, 2019, by , Updated at 07:48PM, November 23, 2019

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- In Luzerne County, it was all about the Penn State versus Ohio State game.

The Penn State Wilkes-Barre Alumni Society held its annual tailgate party at the River Grille near Wilkes-Barre.

Folks were able to eat, drink, and watch the Nittany Lions take on the Buckeyes.

"Having a blast for the price, you can't beat it. Tv's everywhere, food is fantastic. You can drink all day long, all kinds of specials, it's fantastic," said John Urban, Trucksville.

Landon Stolar will have complete highlights from Saturday's big game coming up in Newswatch 16 Sports.

