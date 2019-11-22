The Tamaqua football team beat Wyomissing Area 20-10 in the PIAA Class "AAA" Quarterfinals, the same Spartans team that beat Blue Mountain, Pottsville and North Schuylkill this season.
Tamaqua Knocks Off Wyomissing Area 20-10
