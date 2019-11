Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The search is on after crews found a car in Susquehanna River in Luzerne County.

Crews were called to the boat launch in Hanover Township just after 2 a.m. on Friday.

Officers found the gate open at and a car submerged in the river here near Wilkes-Barre.

Rescuers want to know whether anyone is inside.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.