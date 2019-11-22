× Police: Man Left Dogs in Below Freezing Basement with No Food or Water

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP. Pa. — A man from Pike County is facing animal cruelty and neglect charges.

State police arrested James Mazzone from the Bushkill area earlier this month on unrelated charges.

At the time, Mazzone said he would make arrangments for his dogs but never did.

Troopers found five dogs in cages in a 25 degree basement with no food or water.

Three more dogs were found in the house, living in filth.

Back in 2017, the Humane Society took 10 dogs from Mazzone after his former home burned down. Six dogs died in the fire.