Pennsylvania to Raise Smoking Age to 21

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — 21, that’s how old you’ll soon need to be to buy tobacco products, including E-Cigarettes in the state of Pennsylvania.

Anna Johnson from Stroudsburg is 19-years-old and uses a vape.

“I am completely disappointed by that. I waited until I was 18 to buy it. I went the legal route. The fact that it’s going up, it’s extremely disappointing,” said Anna Johnson, Stroudsburg.

Legislation passed both the House and Senate this week. Governor Tom Wolf plans to sign it into law. The higher age takes effect on July 1st.

James Wyckoff manages Mountain Vaporz near Tannersville. He thinks it’s about time.

“All in all, I think it’s a much better idea. I am speaking as a dad as well as someone who works in a shop like this, so,” said James Wyckoff, Mountain Vaporz.

Now there is one exception, veterans and active servicemen and women can still buy cigarettes, as long as they are 18.

“For me, I think if you’re old enough to go to war and fight for the country, serve the country you should be able to decide if you want to buy beer and buy cigarettes,” said George Stunk, George’s Quick Stop Cafe.

George Strunk owns George’s Quick Stop Cafe near Marshalls Creek. He understands the government’s decision.

“There’s health hazards associated with it and I guess the government thinks that people are better at making decisions about whether they want to take the risk on those hazards when they are 21 instead of 18,” said Strunk.

Pennsylvania will join 18 other states that have raised the age to buy tobacco products to 21.