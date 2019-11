× Lackawanna County Man Facing Corruption of Minors Charges

ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is charged with groping a young girl at a sleepover in Lackawanna County.

Sean Quinn is accused of fondling the 15-year-old in July at his home in Roaring Brook Township.

Officers say Quinn also sent the girl a nude photo of himself.

He’s locked up in Lackawanna County.