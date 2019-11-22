The Jersey Shore football team erased a 21-0 deficit, and beat Pottsville 42-35 in 3OT in the PIAA Class "AAAA" Quarterfinals.
Jersey Shore Outlasts Pottsville in Triple Overtime in State Quarterfinals
