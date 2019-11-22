Home & Backyard’s ’16 Days of Giving’

Posted 9:50 am, November 22, 2019, by , Updated at 09:29AM, November 22, 2019

16 Days! 16 Prizes! 16 Winners!

Home and Backyard’s 16 Days of Giving is coming and here’s everything you need to know!

What is it?
16 Days of Giving is a set of 16 contests taking place on 16 consecutive days beginning December 2 and running until December 17. Each day is a new contest with a new prize worth at least $150 and a new winner!

What are the prizes?
Like and follow the Home & Backyard Facebook Page where we will reveal each day’s prize beginning December 2!

How do I enter?
Follow the links in the daily prize reveal posts to enter each day’s contest.

Home & Backyard’s 16 Days of Giving begins December 2nd! Good Luck!

