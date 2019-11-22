× Flashback To Fun: Two Documentaries Hit Big Screen This Weekend To Celebrate Our Area’s Amusement Parks

An event hitting The F.M. Kirby Center in downtown Wilkes-Barre this weekend is all about showcasing some magical memories for people from our area.

Two documentaries will hit the big screen at the Kirby this Sunday, November 24, 2019.

One features a look back to “Angela Park” in Drums. It was produced by Sam-Son Productions in Hazleton.

The other documentary highlights “Hanson’s Park” in Harveys Lake which was produced by Novo Digital Media.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the upcoming event.

The showing this Sunday is being spearheaded by local history enthusiasts/film producers Tim and Tom Novotney along with Bob Savakinus.

Sunday’s event is the first time both documentaries will be shown at the same venue.

The films are just one highlight at the event.

Prior to the start of the showings, local historical memorabilia from “Hanson’s Park,” “Angela Park” and even “Rocky Glen Park,” once in Moosic, will be on sale. There will also be other items up for sale including local history books by area authors.

EVENT FACTS:

WHAT: Historical Marketplace & Showing of Two Documentaries

WHERE: The F.M. Kirby Center for Performing Arts, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre

WHEN: Sunday, November 24, 2019

TIME: Marketplace with historical memorabilia runs 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission to the marketplace is free.

Documentaries start at 6 p.m.

Admission to see both films is $5.00.

The documentaries will play one after the other.

Tickets can only be purchased at the door.

Questions? Contact Bob at 570-885-1384.