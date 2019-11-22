Fire Crews Battling Blaze at Business in Scranton

Posted 12:04 am, November 22, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire crews are working to battle a blaze at a business in Scranton.

The fire broke out just before 11 p.m. Thursday night at Brayer’s Auto Service and Towing near the corner of North Keyser Avenue and Ferdinand Street in the city.

Initial reports are indicating multiple explosions inside the building.

A section of North Keyser Avenue is shut down while firefighters work to put out the flames.

There is no word if anyone was inside at the time or what sparked the fire in Lackawanna County.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.