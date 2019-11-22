× Fire Crews Battling Blaze at Business in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire crews are working to battle a blaze at a business in Scranton.

The fire broke out just before 11 p.m. Thursday night at Brayer’s Auto Service and Towing near the corner of North Keyser Avenue and Ferdinand Street in the city.

Initial reports are indicating multiple explosions inside the building.

A section of North Keyser Avenue is shut down while firefighters work to put out the flames.

There is no word if anyone was inside at the time or what sparked the fire in Lackawanna County.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.