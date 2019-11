× Family Forced from Home After Fire in Schuylkill County

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — A family of three was forced from their home after a fire Friday afternoon in Schuylkill County.

The fire sparked on the second floor of a rowhome along Spruce Street in Mahanoy City around 2:30 p.m.

The flames spread to both of the homes next door.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The cause of the flames is under investigation in Schuylkill County.