Convicted Sex Abuser Jerry Sandusky Resentenced to Same Prison Term

BELLEFONTE, Pa. — Jerry Sandusky, the former Penn State football coach convicted of child sex crimes, was sentenced Friday to 30 to 60 years in prison. That’s the same sentence he received in 2012.

Sandusky was led into court Friday morning and when asked if he maintains his innocence, he said, “absolutely.”

Sandusky, a former Penn State University assistant coach, was found guilty in June of 2012 of 45 counts related to the sexual abuse of children. The charges against Sandusky came to light in the fall of 2011.

In court on Friday, several victim impact statements were read.

Sandusky refused to apologize, and maintained his innocence before the judge.

In October of 2012, a judge sentenced Sandusky to 30 to 60 years in prison. An appeals court ruled Sandusky was sentenced originally under an improper mandatory minimum. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court denied his request for a new trial.

When asked if he maintains his innocence, Jerry Sandusky said “absolutely”. He just arrived in Centre County Court to be resentenced on 45 counts of child sex abuse. Earlier this year an appeals court said mandatory minimum sentences had been improperly applied against him.@WNEP pic.twitter.com/NqC0EZvEhN — Nikki Krize (@NikkiKrize) November 22, 2019