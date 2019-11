× Cats Abandoned in Northumberland County

MILTON, Pa. — Two containers of cats and kittens were found in Northumberland County.

Volunteers with 4 Paws Sakes PA say they found two containers, one with an adult cat and another with four kittens sitting outside its rescue in Milton.

There was a note, saying the felines were found along Route 15.

The animals were dirty but healthy.

All the cats are now looking for forever homes in Northumberland County.