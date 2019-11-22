A Little Piece of Nittany Nation Deep in Ohio

Posted 10:43 pm, November 22, 2019, by

COLUMBUS, Oh. -- Columbus, Ohio is usually the Red Sea, but not on this night, not at this place. Nittanyville, Ohio, where Penn State wins by a landslide.

"I came out here one year and someone was selling buckeye Penn State beads. So, I couldn't be happier than having those," said Paul Frankhouser.

"We're expecting around 250 people tonight. We will have the pep band in, we'll have the Nittany Lion and some of the cheerleaders in. It's just going to be a great time," said John Eveland.

So, after a lot of cheers and maybe a couple of beers, now comes the important part. It's time for game day predictions.

"I believe it's going to be an interesting game," John Eveland said.

"What I think is going to happen tomorrow? I think it's going to be Penn State 31, Ohio State 28," said Mike Chiao.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.