A Little Piece of Nittany Nation Deep in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Oh. -- Columbus, Ohio is usually the Red Sea, but not on this night, not at this place. Nittanyville, Ohio, where Penn State wins by a landslide.

"I came out here one year and someone was selling buckeye Penn State beads. So, I couldn't be happier than having those," said Paul Frankhouser.

"We're expecting around 250 people tonight. We will have the pep band in, we'll have the Nittany Lion and some of the cheerleaders in. It's just going to be a great time," said John Eveland.

So, after a lot of cheers and maybe a couple of beers, now comes the important part. It's time for game day predictions.

"I believe it's going to be an interesting game," John Eveland said.

"What I think is going to happen tomorrow? I think it's going to be Penn State 31, Ohio State 28," said Mike Chiao.