3-year-old Allegedly Severely Beaten by Mom's Boyfriend has Passed Away

SUNBURY, Pa. — A three-year-old girl from Northumberland County, who was badly beaten by her mother’s boyfriend, has passed away.

Arabella Parker was taken off life support earlier this week.

She had been in critical condition since last month when police say Jahrid Burgess severely beat her at a home near Trevorton.

Arabella’s mother and Burgess’ mother are also charged in the deadly beating in Northumberland County.