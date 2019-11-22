3-year-old Allegedly Severely Beaten by Mom’s Boyfriend has Passed Away

Posted 4:06 pm, November 22, 2019, by

SUNBURY, Pa. — A three-year-old girl from Northumberland County, who was badly beaten by her mother’s boyfriend, has passed away.

Arabella Parker was taken off life support earlier this week.

She had been in critical condition since last month when police say Jahrid Burgess severely beat her at a home near Trevorton.

Arabella’s mother and Burgess’ mother are also charged in the deadly beating in Northumberland County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.