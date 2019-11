Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KULPMONT, Pa. -- It was a birthday celebration in Northumberland County on Friday for Irene Novak.

Irene, who is from Kulpmont, celebrated her 102 birthday.

Irene is a patient at Life Geisinger and to celebrate her birthday, people there baked her 102 dalmatian themed cupcakes for the occasions.

A very happy birthday to Irene from everyone at WNEP-TV.