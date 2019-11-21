× Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market Closes for the Season

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — When holiday lights show up laced through tree branches on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre, it’s a sign that something else that calls this park home is coming to an end.

“Public Square is always a great time here on a Thursday. I get to see a lot of great people, everybody’s always happy to see me, and I’m happy to see them,” said Ray Zimmerman from Zimmerman Farm.

“It’s like a tradition. I’ve been coming up here for umpteen, probably 35 to 38 years now, so I like it,” said Albert Broyan of Broyan’s Farm,

Many shoppers stopped by on the final day of the farmers market to pick up Thanksgiving essentials.

“Today’s the last day, so if they want, they better get the pumpkins for pumpkin pie now,” Broyan said.

For Barbara Brandt of Dallas, apple crisp is her Thanksgiving dessert of choice. She gave us the OK to share her special ingredient.

“The big secret is half a teaspoon of vanilla when you do the crumbs on top. It’ll change it appreciably,” Brandt advised.

Farmers say something they will miss about the farmers market on Public Square are the friends they’ve made throughout the season.

“You have people every week that look for you and it’s good to see them every week. They’re almost like family,” Zimmerman said.

“We have the same customers for many years. You know we sometimes lose one and then we pick up two, but I enjoy it,” Broyan added.

Farmers hope to see you back at the market come June.