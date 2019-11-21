State Playoff Run Continues For Tamaqua And Pottsville This Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Blue Raiders football team behind Sam Bonner continue to make history. Their first district playoff win in school history came three weeks ago, then their first District 11 championship ever. And Tamaqua won a state playoff game for the first time. Nate Boyle blistering Pope John Paul II for 243 yards. Now it's time to showcase this Schuylkill League team at North Schuylkill against Wyomissing.

"We are in Schuylkill County. We are going to have a nice Schuylkill League crowd. Tamaqua-the fans are great! They have been traveling well and they always have. Win or lose they have always been behind us," said Sam.

"Having that win feels amazing for this program knowing that we are making history here. Giving that it's the first district championship and that we are moving on in the state playoffs. It feels amazing," said Brayden.

"They have a power run game and they are big up front. Got a couple of really good backs and big fullback #5 kind of reminds me of our Nate Boyle," again said Sam.

While Tamaqua had that big road win they will be closer to home this Friday, meanwhile Pottsville travels to Danville to take on Jersey Shore. The Tide have been on a roll the last three weekends.

"Anytime that you can extend your season four extra weeks it's great. We haven't done this in Pottsville since 2006," said Tom.

"What does it mean to be playing football a week before Thanksgiving? It feels amazing! The town is excited! We are excited! We just want to get there and play," said Damon.

"They really speed it up on offense. We really haven't seen an offense that does that and they have a quarterback who has thrown for 2,800 yards and 30 touchdowns and ran for 1,000 plus another 1,000 yard running back. It's a very versatile offense. We are going to have our hands full," added Tom.

With Tamaqua and Pottsville still playing the Schuylkill County Football Coaches All-Star game was pushed back to November 27th at 7pm at Schuylkill Haven. Steve Lloyd Newswatch 16 sports reporting from Schuylkill County.