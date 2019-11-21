WATCH LIVE: House Impeachment Hearings Continue

Some Boxes of Cheese Nips Recalled Due to Possible Plastic Contamination

Posted 8:13 am, November 21, 2019, by

Check your Cheese Nips — the cracker’s parent company has issued a voluntary recall.

Check your Cheese Nips — the cracker’s parent company has issued a voluntary recall.

Mondelēz Global LLC issued the recall for a limited quantity of Cheese Nips in the United States due to the potential presence of plastic pieces from a food scraper.

The company told the Food and Drug Administration that the particles were incorporated into the production process and impact a small amount of product.

“The company became aware of this issue when yellow plastic pieces were noticed on the manufacturing equipment,” the recall statement said.

Only Cheese Nips boxes of 11 ounces that have a “best by” date of May 18, 19, or 20, 2020, could be contaminated. They are available nationwide.

No other products were impacted.

No illness or injury has come from the particles, according to the FDA.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.