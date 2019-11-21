× Several Children in Monroe County Adopted on National Adoption Day

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It was a life-changing day for families in Monroe County. On this National Adoption Day, six children were officially welcomed into their new homes.

Craig and Liz Johnson of Stroud Township adopted 18-month old Adeline.

“It’s incredible. It’s a great feeling. You realize how complete your home becomes every time you adopt,” Craig Johnson said.

Craig Johnson is the pastor of Christian Life Assembly Church. He worked alongside Monroe County Children and Youth to host a party celebrating the six children who were adopted.

Six-year-old Bileichner Gerard is one of them. He has a lot to look forward to.

“Being excited and having fun with my sisters,” Gerard said.

Monroe County Children and Youth said there are about 165 children who are currently in foster care. Officials hope events like this raise more awareness for the need to adopt.

“The biggest issue, I think right now, is drug use. Parents struggling with addiction. Not being able to get into recovery and being able to then take care of their children,” Michele Haydt of Monroe County Children and Youth said.

The Johnson family has adopted three children. They started fostering Adeline shortly after she was born.

“She’s just a part of our family already,” Liz Johnson said.

15 total children were adopted in Monroe County for the year.