Scranton Man Sentenced on Sexual Assault Charges

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man from Scranton was sentenced to up to nearly two years behind bars after sexually assaulting a young girl.

Eric Leidel pleaded guilty in August to statutory sexual assault charges after assaulting an 11-year-old girl when he was 19.

Investigators say Leidel forced the girl to watch pornographic movies and then assaulted her.

He was sentenced on Wednesday to 11 to 23 and a half months in prison in Lackawanna County.

