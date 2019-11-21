Police Officer Expected to Plead Guilty to Federal Charges After Sexual Assaults

Posted 6:34 pm, November 21, 2019, by

ASHLEY, Pa. — A suspended police officer accused of pressuring women into sex acts is set to plead guilty to federal charges.

According to court paper, Mark Icker has agreed to plead guilty to having unwanted sexual contact with two women while serving as a police officer in Ashley.

Icker also allegedly threatened to use a weapon during the assaults.

The plea agreement recommends a 12 year federal prison sentence.

Mark Icker is due in federal court on Tuesday where he is expected to formally plead to those charges.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.