× Police Officer Expected to Plead Guilty to Federal Charges After Sexual Assaults

ASHLEY, Pa. — A suspended police officer accused of pressuring women into sex acts is set to plead guilty to federal charges.

According to court paper, Mark Icker has agreed to plead guilty to having unwanted sexual contact with two women while serving as a police officer in Ashley.

Icker also allegedly threatened to use a weapon during the assaults.

The plea agreement recommends a 12 year federal prison sentence.

Mark Icker is due in federal court on Tuesday where he is expected to formally plead to those charges.