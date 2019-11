Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TURBOTVILLE, Pa. -- As Thanksgiving draws near, an elementary school in Northumberland County has 10,000 reasons to be thankful.

Officials with Turbotville Elementary received a $10,000 check from Dollar General.

It's all part of the company's Thanksgiving campaign.

The money is meant to help buy new books, technology programs and other school supplies for the students in Northumberland County.