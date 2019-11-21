Mixed Reaction to Scranton School Tax Hike

Posted 4:43 pm, November 21, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. — There could be more bad news for taxpayers in the city of Scranton for 2020. At Wednesday night’s school board meeting, members voted on a proposed budget that’s set to raise property taxes again.

The financial problems in the Scranton School District have been no secret and now taxpayers will pay more because of it.

The school board approved a proposed budget that includes a 3.4 percent tax increase next year but even with the tax hike, there’s still a $2.7 million deficit.

“3.4 is still a hardship. It is still another burden on the backs of the taxpayers in this city, but at least it is a more reasonable number,” said Scranton School Board director Katie Gilmartin.

Board members know that raising property taxes is an unfavorable decision but a necessary one and they hope that keeping the number lower will help those that have a harder time paying their taxes.

“I am certainly pleased that we did not have to get to 6.7. We weren’t even granted the exception to get to that point. I really hope that we have an opportunity to understand how those dollars serve our students and really understand why a little bit of a hardship now might stave off a worse hardship in the future,” Gilmartin said.

Llewellyn Miller is a former educator and thinks the school district’s decision is the right one.

“I think if it benefits the schools and gives our students a better chance at keeping the programs that are vitally important, such as music and arts and extracurriculars such as speech and debate. I think it’s extremely important and I’m willing to pay a little bit more,” Miller said.

Antonios Kalyvas owns the Boulevard Diner and has property in Scranton, and isn’t pleased with the hike.

“When you own properties and you pay a lot of taxes already, the 3 percent is a lot of money. If you pay $1,000, OK, it’s nothing, but when you pay $15,000 or $20,000 a year, the 3 percent is 3 percent. If they go up for four years, you can’t afford it,” said Kalyvas.

The school board will vote to approve the final budget sometime in December.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.