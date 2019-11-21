Man Sent Inappropriate Photo on Facebook to Teen, Police Say

ELYSBURG, Pa. — Police arrested a man from Northumberland County on Wednesday for sending an inappropriate picture of himself to what he thought was a teenage girl.

Officers say the girl’s mother found a message on her Facebook account from Scott Golden, 36, of Elysburg.

Posing as her daughter, she began a conversation with Golden. That’s when Golden allegedly sent the photo.

Police say Golden apologized, saying he has a pornography addiction. He faces corruption of minors and other charges.

