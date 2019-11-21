WATCH LIVE: House Impeachment Hearings Continue

Hundreds Line Up for Salvation Army Thanksgiving Help

Posted 12:14 pm, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 12:15PM, November 21, 2019

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Hundreds of people lined up at the Salvation Army distribution center in East Stroudsburg on Thursday morning for the annual turkey drive.

Families received a turkey and all the fixings for a holiday meal.

"A lot of the folks, they have to make a choice between whether they want to pay the rent, or want to buy Thanksgiving meal, or pay the utilities, or the Thanksgiving meal. So this way, that helps them with that decision so they don't have to worry about the Thanksgiving meal," said Maj. Gilbert Parkhurst, Salvation Army.

Another food drive is planned for next month at the East Stroudsburg Salvation Army in Monroe County.

