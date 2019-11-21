× Grand Opening of Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A banner with the message “marijuana is medicine” flew over Scranton on Thursday.

The airplane was used to mark the grand opening of the Green Goods Dispensary along South Main Avenue.

Physicians were on hand to educate patients on the benefits of medical marijuana and how they can get certified to receive it.

“It’s available in every way possible, which is what makes cannabis so amazing with no side effects, comparatively, to all the other pharmaceuticals that are out there,” said Dr. Paloma Lehfeldt.

There are two other Green Goods dispensaries in Stroud Township and Bethlehem.