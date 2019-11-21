Fire Destroys Home in Susquehanna County

RUSH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A fire destroyed a home in Susquehanna County early Thursday morning.

No one was injured by the smoke and flames, but the home on Hibbard Road is destroyed.

The fire chief on scene says two people were inside at the time but managed to get out okay.

The fire seems to have started in the area of the chimney.

A state police fire marshal will be investigating the exact cause.

Crews say they did have problems getting water to the fire to fight the flames.

"In the very, beginning we had trouble establishing a water supply and getting our tankers set up but now we're in good shape," said Rush Township Fire Chief Tom Jauss.

The people who lived here are staying with family.

