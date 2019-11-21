Film About Mister Rogers Hits the Silver Screen

MOOSIC, Pa. — A new film starring Tom Hank as one of Pennsylvania’s favorite cardigan-wearing neighbors hit the silver screen on Thursday throughout our area.

A Beautiful Day In The  Neighborhood played at the Cinemark in Moosic.

The film also had a few showings at other theaters in our area before its nationwide release for Friday.

The film tells the story of the beloved television host’s relationship with a journalist assigned to write a story about heroes.

Parts of it were shot in Pittsburgh where Mister Rogers Neighborhood was pronounced for its 33 year run on public television.

