Elk Lake High School Collects Thousands of Canned Goods for Feed a Friend

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP. Pa. -- A friendly competition among high school students in Susquehanna County helped out WNEP-TV's Feed A Friend program.

Members of the junior class at Elk Lake High School were honored by the Montrose Area Kiwanis Club at VFW Post 5642 near Montrose.

Students competed to see which class could collect the most canned food.

Junior prevailed by collecting more than 3,700 cans.

"We just wanted to do it for charity. Yeah, there was a class competition involved and we wanted to beat the seniors but we just wanted to help out the community and get the most cans possible," said junior Teagan Mills.

More than 6,000 cans were collected by students at Elk Mountain High in Susquehanna County.