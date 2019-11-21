× Christy Defense: He Was Set Up

SCRANTON, Pa. — We learned more Thursday about the case Shawn Christy is trying to build against the government.

The McAdoo man is accused of making threats against the president and committing several federal crimes while on the run from police.

After two hours of testimony Wednesday from the Deputy U.S. Marshal who was the lead investigator in the search for Shawn Christy, the defendant was given the chance to question that witness himself.

Although it was difficult to determine exactly the case Christy was trying to make with his questions, we spoke to his mother afterward and she provided us some more insight into Christy’s defense.

When Christy questioned the lead investigator in last year’s three-month manhunt, it was hard to follow along. He asked the U.S. Marshal about several names of specific members of law enforcement and mentioned other cases he was involved with in the past.

His mother Karen Christy told Newswatch 16 more explicitly what her son’s case is. He believes he was set up by the government.

“We feel that the government, the FBI, the Marshals, Secret Service, whoever all these people that are involved in this, have been letting him go, and I think that’s the direction that Shawn is trying to prove in court,” Karen Christy said.

For example, Christy asked the marshal if he tried to investigate a discrepancy in the timestamps on various surveillance videos from places Christy allegedly broke into. The marshal stated he was not concerned with anything other than finding Christy. Christy also asked another witness, a Pennsylvania State Trooper, if he tried to find out why the gate at Hazleton Oil was open and why they keys were left in the truck when Christy allegedly broke into the place and stole a vehicle. The trooper said employees at Hazleton Oil claimed both of those things were routine.

But Christy and his family suspect something more sinister is going on, even going so far as to suggest the government was attempting to bait Christy into becoming a mass shooter.

“I think they were trying to, you know, make him into something that he’s not. They’ve always labeled him as being a terrorist, you know, stalker and all these things, and I think that’s what they were trying to do is let him go so that he would possibly do something,” Karen Christy added.

In his opening statement, Christy mentioned illegal and questionable acts by the government.

Newswatch 16 asked Karen Christy how her son was going to convey his case to the jury. She said she didn’t know, but Christy will get the chance to call his own witnesses.