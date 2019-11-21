Christmas Greenery on the Auction Block in Union County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SO MANY CHRISTMAS TREES 🎄 the biggest Christmas tree auction in the world is this week in the Mifflinburg area! @WNEP pic.twitter.com/D4aZG6yZIB — Nikki Krize (@NikkiKrize) November 21, 2019

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- We are a week away from Thanksgiving, but Christmas is already on the minds of many, especially Christmas tree farms.

Tens of thousands of wreaths and evergreens will be on the auction block in Union County over the next two days.

Organizers call this the biggest Christmas tree auction in the world.

The two-day event starts with the wreath auction where people bid on decor items.

People come from all over the east coast. and many have come to this event for years.

Some people see this day as sort of the preview to the main event where more than 47,000 Christmas trees will be auctioned off.

The Christmas tree auction starts 8 a.m. Friday at the produce auction near Mifflinburg.