Chase Down Podcast: When a Kind Gesture Goes Viral with Pro Golfer and Dupont Native, Brandon Matthews

On the third playoff hole of the Argentine Open in Buenos Aires over the weekend, a fan screamed during Brandon Matthews’ back-swing, causing him to miss a potential 8-foot birdie putt that would’ve sent the tournament to a fourth playoff round and a possible berth in the 2020 British Open.

It turns out, the fan who yelled has down syndrome and did so accidentally out of excitement. Brandon’s next move is one that has captured the attention of people worldwide for all the right reasons.

Earlier this week, Newswatch 16 caught up with Brandon’s parents and spoke to him over the phone. You can watch that story here: