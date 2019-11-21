× A One-Stop Shop for Help of All Kind: Special Conference Hits Wilkes-Barre

If you or someone you know is struggling with affordable housing, getting your child help with literacy troubles, or if you need support to find a job, an upcoming conference in Wilkes-Barre could help.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted this “get help gathering” on Thursday.

It all surrounds the 10th Annual National Family Week Educational Conference.

The event takes place Friday, November 22, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Best Western Plus Genetti Hotel and Conference Center. That’s located at 77 East Market Street in Wilkes-Barre.

The cost is $30 per person or $15 per student. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

You can register for the conference online at this link until Thursday at 1 p.m. on November 21. Or, just pay at the door.

This year’s conference goal focuses on the social determinants of health, which are the conditions in the places where people live, learn, work, and play can affect a wide range of health risks and outcomes.

The event is spearheaded by the nonprofit Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania. The same group runs our area’s 2-1-1 Helpline, which can help offer folks everything from where to turn to get help paying your heating bills to making a difference for those struggling with depression. To learn more about 2-1-1, click here.

Topics at Friday’s conference will range from: