Snowmen of Stroudsburg Return for Second Year

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Lifesize snowmen will soon line the streets in one part of the Poconos.

Snowmen of Stroudsburg will once again be displayed all throughout the borough. This year there are more than two dozen statues.

“They are very impressive and creative as well. I am looking forward to seeing them and spice up the community,” said resident Stephanie Vera.

An artist organization called Go Collaborative of Stroudsburg will once again place these sculptures throughout the borough for people to see.

Last year, there were only ten snowmen but this year there are 30, each hand-painted by a local artist.

“Some of them are just completely outstanding. They went out of the box. They really thought of what to do and how to do it,” said Go Collaborative president Jim Evanisko.

This year, some businesses are getting involved and will be giving out little surprises. All you need to do is take a selfie with your favorite snowman.

“If you take five selfies with five individual snowmen with you in it, you go into a store and they may give you hot cocoa, a cup of tea, a candy cane, two slices for one. But they are participating, the majority of them, are participating for three months,” Evanisko said.

To find out which businesses are participating, look for the snowman logo like the one on the window at Fitzpatrick’s on Main Street.

“You can do whatever you want, give out candy or a discount. I am going to give out a discount. It will probably be like 15 percent off one purchase,” said owner Paula Fitzpatrick.

Snowmen of Stroudsburg will be installed throughout the borough next Friday and will be on display until early March.