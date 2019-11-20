Wilkes welcomed Scranton in D3 Men's college basketball. Matt Mancuso scored 19 points as the Royals rolled 91-62.
Scranton @ Wilkes Men’s basketball
-
Lackawanna College Cancels Boys Basketball Season
-
Basketball Players Expelled, Season Canceled
-
Hofstra @ Bucknell Men’s basketball
-
Regular Season Starts October 19th For The Wyoming Valley Clutch Basketball Team
-
To The Sidelines: Refs, Umpires Quitting
-
-
Bucknell Women’s basketball ready for Home Opener
-
A Tall Task For Scranton Prep 7’2″ Senior Center Matt Dwyer
-
Cops on the Court in Scranton
-
Wilkes-Barre Area football preps for playoffs
-
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport Excited About Growth
-
-
St. Bonaventure at Bucknell women’s basketball
-
Kent State Basketball Player With Autism Makes History
-
WBS Penguins Fall to Comets in Overtime in Home Opener