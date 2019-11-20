Scranton Gears up for 27th Annual Santa Parade

Posted 3:36 am, November 20, 2019, by , Updated at 03:35AM, November 20, 2019

The city of Scranton is getting ready to welcome the big man in red.

Santa Claus comes to town on Saturday, November 23, 2019 as part of the 27th Annual Santa Parade.

The weekend event is considered the kick off of the holiday season in our area.

WNEP-TV will broadcast the parade LIVE on WNEP-TV and WNEP.com on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until noon.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the weekend event with many of the parade participants.

Saturday’s parade in downtown Scranton also includes several big holiday themed balloons.

Newswatch 16’s Stacy Lange and Scott Schaffer host the parade along with Ryan Leckey who’s live on the route.

QUICK FACTS

  • WHAT: 27th Annual Santa Parade in Scranton
  • WHERE: Parade begins at the corner of Franklin Avenue and Spruce Street in Scranton and ends at Courthouse Square.
  • WHEN: Begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019.

Head here for more information on Saturday’s Santa Parade in Scranton.

