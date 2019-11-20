School Property Tax Increase
SCRANTON, Pa. — School directors in the Scranton school district approved a proposed budget tonight which includes raising taxes.
The new plan would raise school property taxes by 3.4 percent for 2020.
The increase was approved with a unanimous vote.
It won’t solve all the district’s money problems though.
The Scranton school district would still have a nearly 3-million-dollar budget deficit.
1 Comment
savescrantonhistory
Because of course the school directors won’t make the tough decisions like INCREASING class sizes so they can whittle down the employee count, making it so employees pay a bigger share of their insurance costs or any other measures that might actually SAVE the city taxpayers money. I would say to bring the state in to manage them, but that’d be like the blind leading the deaf. This whole state, actually the whole country, needs a serious do over.