WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- The City of Wilkes-Barre is hosting its annual Christmas parade this weekend.

It steps off on South Main Street at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019.

A tree lighting ceremony on Public Square follows the parade.

Kids' activities are also planned in the morning.

