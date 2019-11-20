PSP Looking for a Few Cadets

Posted 4:54 pm, November 20, 2019, by

HONESDALE, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police is looking for a few new cadets.

A trooper spread the word Wednesday in Wayne County.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the Workforce Alliance in Honesdale.

We found trooper Casey Lewis answering questions from interested folks and giving out first-hand info about a job with the state police.

“This was actually really awesome. I didn’t even know about this.  my friend’s mom told me about it.  this really helped out a lot more than just trying to find stuff online and everything,” James Peters said.

If you are interested in a career with the Pennsylvania State Police, click here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.