× PSP Looking for a Few Cadets

HONESDALE, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police is looking for a few new cadets.

A trooper spread the word Wednesday in Wayne County.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the Workforce Alliance in Honesdale.

We found trooper Casey Lewis answering questions from interested folks and giving out first-hand info about a job with the state police.

“This was actually really awesome. I didn’t even know about this. my friend’s mom told me about it. this really helped out a lot more than just trying to find stuff online and everything,” James Peters said.

If you are interested in a career with the Pennsylvania State Police, click here.