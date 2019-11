Pop-Tarts announced it’s giving the classic snack a ‘sweet’ new makeover with the launch of Pop-Tarts Pretzel.

Major news. Introducing new Pop-Tarts Pretzel. They’re sweet and salty and perfect. Put them in your mouth. pic.twitter.com/D1A0bKfBHm — Pop-Tarts (@PopTartsUS) November 20, 2019

The classic sweetness of Pop-Tarts Toaster Pastries will be combined with a slightly salty pretzel crust in two flavors: Chocolate and Cinnamon Sugar.

“Pop-Tarts is always ingeniously creating new ways to enjoy familiar, loved foods,” said Joe Beauprez, marketing director, Pop-Tarts.

Pop-Tarts Pretzel lands in stores nationwide in January 2020 at a suggested retail price of $3.49.