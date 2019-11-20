Pittsburgh Pirates Hiring Fresh Pierogies For 2020 Season

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — If you’re a Pirates fan, you’re no stranger to watching the Great Pittsburgh Pierogi Race during home games at PNC Park. Now, you can actually be part of the race!

The Pittsburgh Pirates are now hiring some “fresh” pierogies for the 2020 season.

If you can run 215 yards in 60 seconds or less and lift 40 pounds, you’ve got a shot!

According to the job description posted by the Pirates, in addition to running the race, the Pierogies also participate in appearances both at PNC Park and around the community.