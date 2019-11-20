WATCH LIVE: House Impeachment Hearings Continue

Pittsburgh Pirates Hiring Fresh Pierogies For 2020 Season

Posted 10:14 am, November 20, 2019, by , Updated at 10:08AM, November 20, 2019

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — If you’re a Pirates fan, you’re no stranger to watching the Great Pittsburgh Pierogi Race during home games at PNC Park.  Now, you can actually be part of the race!

PITTSBURGH, PA – JULY 25: Bacon Burt wins the Great Pittsburgh Pierogi Race N’at during the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on July 25, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates are now hiring some “fresh” pierogies for the 2020 season.

If you can run 215 yards in 60 seconds or less and lift 40 pounds, you’ve got a shot!

According to the job description posted by the Pirates, in addition to running the race, the Pierogies also participate in appearances both at PNC Park and around the community.

