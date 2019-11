Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORTY FORT, Pa. -- One person in custody after a high-speed chase in Luzerne County.

The chase ended in a wooded area off Slocum Street in Forty Fort early Wednesday morning.

Officers say they tried to stop the SUV before it swiped a cop car and sped off in Kingston around 2 a.m.

The driver dumped the SUB in Forty Fort before being taken into custody.