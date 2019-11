× New Hospital Opens in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A new hospital opened today in Schuylkill County.

Geisinger and St. Luke’s partnered on the new facility off route 61 near Orwigsburg.

Officials say it’s the first time in state history two health care organizations joined forces to build and co-own a hospital.

The hospital cost 72-million dollars and is the first new hospital in Schuylkill County in nearly a century.