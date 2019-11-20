WATCH LIVE: House Impeachment Hearings Continue

Grinch Surprises Children During Holiday Photo Shoot and Their Reaction is Priceless

Posted 3:06 pm, November 20, 2019, by

ATCO, Nj. — If you want to make sure your children never want to have holiday photos taken again, one New Jersey mom has the answer.

A video posted to Instagram on Tuesday by user @ashleymariemua is going viral, and there is no doubt why.

In the video, you can see two young children, dressed in adorable holiday pajamas, having their photo taken.

Then, much to their surprise – and terror, the Grinch appears.

The children spot him, and without hesitation, hightail it out of there.

Their mother sums it all up in the post.

“My kids couldn’t wait to meet the grinch this weekend! I’d say it went well 😂.”

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.